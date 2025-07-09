Moscow [Russia], July 9 : Maria Zakharova, an official from Russia's foreign ministry, stated on Wednesday that Europe's security cannot be ensured without Russia's participation, as reported by Izvestia MIC.

According to Izvestia, Zakharova said at a briefing that Europe's security cannot be achieved without Russia's participation, and attempts to circumvent this are doomed to failure.

She noted in her remarks that attempts to go against the interests of Russia are "doomed to fail".

"Europe's security cannot be ensured without Russia's participation... And attempts to act around or against the interests of our country are doomed to failure, and will ricochet against those who originated this logic," Zakharova stressed as quoted by Izvestia.

Previously, on Wednesday, Czech President Petr Pavel allowed the restoration of cooperation between Russia and Europe. As per him, this will be possible after the end of the conflict in Ukraine. He believed that only then would Europe be able to return to the issues with Russia regarding security and cooperation with businesses that had been previously addressed.

"What alternatives do we have? (To continue the conflict) with Russia indefinitely? Such an approach will likely result in significant human losses for all of us and substantial damage to our economies. We want and must start somewhere," the president said as quoted by Izvestia.

According to him, after the end of the conflict in Ukraine, Europe will be able to return to discussing security issues with Russia, as well as "the cooperation and business that we had before."

