Eva Longoria's confidence comes from her identifying as 'ugly duckling'

Los Angeles, Dec 7 Actress Eva Longoria feels like the "ugly duckling" because she didn't "identify as a beauty growing up."

The 48-year-old actress has admitted she didn't mind being cast as Gabrielle Solis on 'Desperate Housewives' in a role that focused a lot on her looks, and joked she's "riding that wave to the beach."

Asked where her confidence has come from, she told Entertainment Tonight: "For me? The ugly duckling. I did not identify as a beauty growing up and so I don't have a very healthy relationship with it because it didn't define me... When people are like 'You know you're sexy and beautiful and you're on this list,' I'm like 'bring it yes, yes.' "

Longoria joked that being recognised for her looks is "better than the alternative," and revealed her family keeps her in check.

She added: "You know my sisters are still like 'Why are you a spokesperson for L'Oreal?' It's nothing like family to ground you."

She recently noted how it's unfortunate that young women often compare themselves to others because of "unattainable images" on sites like Instagram and TikTok.

She told PEOPLE magazine: "For me, I was lucky not to grow up in a time of social media. I never had that relationship with beauty that I think a lot of young girls grow up with, especially today, with the pressures of it and comparison and trying to keep up with these oftentimes unattainable images."

She has never needed to look up to anyone else as a role model because the women in her life are so inspiring.

Longoria said: "I come from a family of independent, strong women. I didn't have to look far for those role models."

"My mom raised four girls, one child with special needs, had a full-time job, had dinner on the table every day at six, was at every band practice, cheerleading practice, everything. And so for me, it's like, 'Wow.' I always think, 'I'm not doing enough in my life!' "

