Evacuation reported at Slovakia's Bratislava Airport after bomb alert

Prague, July 31 Slovakia's Bratislava Airport was being evacuated due to a bomb alert, local police said on Wednesday.

"Based on an anonymous announcement regarding the placement of an explosive device on the premises of M.R. Stefanik Airport in Bratislava, the police are currently taking the necessary steps, including evacuating people," the police said in a Facebook post, the News Agency of the Slovak Republic reported.

Arrivals at the airport have not been suspended, but passengers on such flights have to remain on the planes and wait for further instructions, Xinhua news agency reported.

"A pyrotechnic inspection is being carried out at the site," it added.

The airport said on its website that the airport building has been evacuated since 8:40 a.m. local time, and departures are not being carried out "until further instructions from the police."

Bratislava Airport, or M.R. Stefanik Airport in Bratislava, is the biggest international airport of the Slovak Republic. It is located 9 km from the city centre and handled over 1.8 million passengers last year, according to the airport website.

