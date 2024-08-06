Every terrorist tries to do something to Israel, he's at risk, says Consul General of Israel to Midwest India

New Delhi [India], August 6 : Consul General of Israel to Midwest India, Mumbai, Kobbi Shoshani shared his opinion on the current situation of conflict in Tel Aviv and Hamas and stated that every terrorist tries to do something to our Israeli and Jewish people has to know that he's at risk.

While speaking to ANI, Shoshani stated, "In our neighbourhood, if people try to kill, burn a life, slaughtered our kids, parents, and wives, it has to be expected that we'll reach him, this or another. That's part of our concept and that's our agenda and our DNA. And that's exactly what we are going to do."

"Every terrorist who tries to do something to our Israeli and Jewish people has to know that he's at risk. That's a very simple thing," he added.

Further, he also warned the terrorists that they should know that they are paying a very heavy price for their actions.

"First of all, the terrorists need to know that they are paying a price, and right now they are paying a very heavy price. The second thing, is we have to be assured that Israeli citizens can go back to their homes in the northern part of Israel," he said to ANI.

While highlighting the issue of hostages, the Consul General stated that it is the biggest issue right now adding that this is the main burden on Israel.

"It's not a secret that it's one of the biggest issues right now internally in Israel. There are two opinions, both of them legitimate and some of them said, okay, we have to break Hamas, eliminate the military capability and then bring the hostages. Some say that hostages, it's a very social issue. We have women there, young girls there, a lot of elderly people, and of course some bodies as well," he said.

"It's a big dispute and debate in Israel what is the right thing to do. I assume that the government of Israel see the old picture. I'm not sure that right now the Hamas leadership would like to move on in such a way to release all of them and this is the main burden. But definitely it's a very heavy issue in Israel right now," he added.

Earlier in the day, Israel Defence Forces said that it killed Hamas minister Abed Al-Zeriei in an airstrike in the Gaza Strip a day ago.

Additionally, IDF said, "he was responsible for the distribution of fuel, gas and funds for terrorist purposes."

On Sunday Israel's Prime MinisterBenjamin Netanyahu called for increasing the military efforts against Hamas terrorists in Gaza saying, "Only increasing the military pressure on Hamas will lead to achieving all of the objectives of the war, including the return home of all of our hostages, the living and the deceased" TPS media outlet reported.

"Iran and its minions are looking to surround us in a stranglehold of terrorism," added Netanyahu. "We are determined to stand against them on every front and in every arena - near and far. Whoever seeks to harm us will pay a very heavy price."

On July 31, Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh who was in Tehran for the Presidential inauguration was killed in an attack that Iran has blamed on Israel. Iran's Revolutionary Guards (IRGC) have said that the Hamas leader was killed by Israel using a short-range projectile with a warhead.

The IRGC in a statement emphasised that it would "avenge the blood of Haniyeh", adding that "the terrorist and adventurist Zionist regime would definitely receive severe punishment and a decisive response at the appropriate time and in the proper place."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor