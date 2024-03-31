"Everybody in my office went nuts...": US Ambassador to India reminisces meeting with Shah Rukh Khan

New Delhi [India], March 31 : Recalling his meeting with Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan during his first couple of weeks here in India, US Ambassador Eric Garcetti said that upon knowing that he met the actor, everybody in his office went nuts, and could not believe it in the first place.

According to Garcetti, he was not aware of the love that is there for Shah Rukh Khan across the country, which he eventually came to know when people in his office questioned him saying, "Oh, my God, did you know who you met?"

"I think when I visited Shah Rukh Khan my first couple of weeks here, And we talked cricket because, of course, he's involved as a cricket owner. He owns part of the Los Angeles team. Everybody in my office went nuts," Garcetti said, while speaking to ANI.

"They're like, oh, my God, did you know who you met? I said, yeah, Shahrukh Khan. But I didn't realize the level of love that there was across the country," he said, remembering the interaction he had with King Khan.

Garcetti underlined that this is exactly the fun of his job, where it is not just about the policy but rather about the people.

"It's an amazing thing to see Bollywood, to see cricket, to see food. To me, that's the way, that's the fun of this jobnot just policy, but people. Because at the end of the day, people will come and go who are politicians. But if we know each other, that will sustain for our lives," Garcetti said.

"And this relationship too, India-US relationship, people-to-people driven. And I hope that I can bring more of the Indian people to America because I think the bridge from here to America is very strong. Indians really know Americans and everybody has a cousin or a friend... in America..." he added.

Notably, Garcetti met Shah Rukh Khan in May last year at the actor's residence, 'Mannat' in Mumbai, and discussed Bollywood and it's "huge cultural impact" across the globe.

Garcetti took to social media platform X (then Twitter) to share about his visit to King Khan's mansion.

"Is it time for my Bollywood debut? Had a wonderful chat with superstar @iamsrk at his residence Mannat, learning more about the film industry in Mumbai and discussing the huge cultural impact of Hollywood and Bollywood across the globe," the US Envoy wrote.

Alongside this fun caption, Garcetti also shared pictures with SRK where he was seen posing for the camera.

Shah Rukh Khan can be spotted dressed in a full-sleeve black t-shirt paired with black pant and a golf cap to heat up the casual look.

Garcetti presented his credentials to President Droupadi Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on May 11, 2023.

After President Droupadi Murmu accepted the credentials, Garcetti, in a video message said, "The world's oldest and largest democracies, two nations that believe in our hearts about the power of people, have a great chapter to write together in the years ahead. India's partnership is the key to a free and prosperous Indo-Pacific and beyond."

"And I'm excited to work with you to ensure we advance this defining relationship of the 21st century. Together, we will address global health challenges, confront climate change, and deliver the next generation of critical and emerging technologies to improve the lives of our people. I couldn't be more excited to be here in India and to make this our new home and to work alongside you. Together, we will show the world how the United States and India are better together," he had said.

Garcetti expressed his gratitude towards US President Joe Biden for appointing him as the 26th Ambassador to India.

Garcetti, former mayor of Los Angeles, was sworn in by US Vice President Kamala Harris as the new US Ambassador to India in March 2023.

