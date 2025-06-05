"Everyone, whom we met, condemned terror attack in Pahalgam": All-party delegation member V Muraleedharan

New Delhi [India], June 5 : BJP leader V Muraleedharan, member of Group 7 of the all-party delegation led by NCP-SCP MP Supriya Sule, arrived at the Delhi airport late Wednesday night after visiting key global capitals as part of Modi government's big diplomatic outreach to highlight India's stand on terrorism.

He said during their visit they interacted with a cross-section of persons, including those from the government, and conveyed the message that the terrorism that India is subjected to is a result of Pakistan's state-sponsored terrorism.

The delegation visited key global capitals during their visit as part of the Modi government's big diplomatic outreach following Operation Sindoor, which was launched by the Indian armed forces in response to the deadly Pahalgam terror attack.

He told reporters, "In the four countries that we visited, we had very highly productive meetings. We interacted with a cross-section of persons, including those from the government, the parliament, the civic society, and academics, and the message that we conveyed was that even though terrorism is a global menace, the terrorism that India is subjected to is a result of Pakistan's state-sponsored terrorism.

He also rebuked Pakistan and said everyone they met during their visit condemned the terror attack in Pahalgam

"State-sponsored terrorism will not be found anywhere else other than that sponsored by Pakistan, and there was a consensus that there is a need for a global initiative against such forms of terrorism. Everyone whom we met, in their strongest words, condemned the terror attack in Pahalgam. Our visit was very successful..."

The all-party delegation led by Supriya Sule also includes Rajiv Pratap Rudy, Vikramjeet Singh Sahney, Manish Tewari, Anurag Singh Thakur, Lavu Sri Krishna devarayalu, Anand Sharma, former Minister of Commerce & Industry, V Muraleedharan, Former Minister of State for External Affairs, and Syed Akbaruddin, Former Permanent Representative of India to the UN.

The delegation aims to brief international partners on India's response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack and its broader fight against cross-border terrorism while engaging with leaders in key countries.The multi-party delegation, consisting of seven groups led by one MP each, has been initiated to counter global misinformation and highlight India's zero-tolerance policy on terrorism.

