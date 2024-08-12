EWEC opens registration for Q3 2024 Clean Energy Certificates auction

Abu Dhabi [UAE], August 12 (ANI/WAM): Emirates Water and Electricity Company (EWEC) today announced that registration is open for its Q3 2024 auction for Clean Energy Certificates (CECs) in Abu Dhabi. The auction is scheduled to close on September 13, 2024.

CECs enable Abu Dhabi-based entities to decarbonise their energy consumption and reduce their Scope 2 emissions. They empower organisations to track and verify progress towards achieving their environmental goals by certifying that electricity originates from a renewable or clean energy source.

EWEC has introduced wind clean energy certificates. These utilise power generated from the UAE's first utility-scale wind programme, secured after EWEC signed a power purchase agreement in Q4 2023 with Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company PJSC - Masdar.

The introduction of wind CECs enables EWEC to supply organisations with electricity generated from multiple renewable and clean energy sources, further accelerating the UAE's energy transition and decarbonising Abu Dhabi's key economic sectors, including energy, industry, real estate, healthcare, sports, and events.

Othman Al Ali, CEO of EWEC, said, "EWEC is at the forefront of accelerating Abu Dhabi's clean energy transition through, in part, our quarterly Clean Energy Certificate auctions. The broad participation in these auctions highlights the growing efforts of entities to reduce their carbon emissions and combat climate change in alignment with the UAE Net Zero by 2050 Strategic Initiative.

"By incorporating wind energy CECs into our auctions, we have expanded the range of renewable and clean energy CECs available, empowering organisations to meet their sustainability targets using electricity from a variety of sources."

Issued by the Abu Dhabi Department of Energy in units of 1 megawatt-hour (MWh), each CEC certifies that the electricity consumed by the redeeming Abu Dhabi-based entity originates from a renewable or clean energy source.

CECs, which conform to the internationally recognised standard developed by the International Renewable Energy Certificate Standard Foundation (I-REC Standard), are the only accredited instrument that proves the ownership of the environmental and economic benefits of consuming clean energy. (ANI/WAM)

