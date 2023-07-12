Ex-Imran Khan party member Shireen Mazari moves Pakistan court seeking Exit Control List removal

Islamabad [Pakistan], July 12 : Former Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shireen Mazari has moved to the Islamabad High Court (IHC) to seek her removal from the Exit Control List (ECL), ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Mazari submitted the plea through her lawyer Barrister Ahsan Jamal Pirzada and Secretary Interior and DG FIA were also made parties in the case.

The petition stated that it was an “illegal act” to place her name on the Provisional National Identification List (PNIL) — a substitute for the Exit Control List (ECL).

Besides ordering the removal of her name from the list, she also pleaded to declare the act allowing PNIL as “illegal”, ARY news reported.

Notably, in May, prominent PTI leader and former federal minister Shireen Mazari announced to quit PTI and politics in the wake of the May 9 violence — that erupted after the arrest of former Prime Minister Imran Khan — and also strongly condemned the violence.

She announced, "From today onwards, I am no longer a part of PTI or any political party."

In a press conference, Shireen Mazari condemned the violence and expressed her solidarity with the victims and their families.

“I condemn the incidents of May 9 and 10 in the strongest possible terms,” ARY news quoted Mazari as saying.

Mazari stated that she has personally taken the initiative to launch an inquiry into the matter by approaching the Islamabad High Court.

“I have undertaken an inquiry in the Islamabad High Court to ensure a fair and transparent investigation,” she announced.

She also emphasized the importance of respecting state institutions and condemned any acts of aggression against them.

Mazari expressed her commitment to her children and her mother and stressed that they are her top priority at this time, ARY News reported.

Mazari has been arrested multiple times since the May 9 incidents. After the court ordered her release, she was taken away in a Vigo without a number plate, Dawn reported. Mazari was presented by the police in court in a case related to inciting party supporters in Kharian on May 9.

