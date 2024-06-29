Ex-Indonesian minister faces 12-year in prison for alleged corruption

Jakarta, June 29 Indonesia's Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) has called for a 12-year prison sentence and a fine of 500 million rupiah (nearly $30,600) for former Agriculture Minister Syahrul Yasin Limpo on charges of extortion and corruption.

During the trial on Friday, prosecutor Meyer Simanjuntak revealed that Limpo is also required to repay 44.27 billion rupiah (about $2.71 million) and $30,000, the total amount he allegedly received between 2020 and 2023. This sum was amassed with the involvement of his secretary-general and a director.

Limpo, who served as the Agriculture Minister from 2019 to 2023, was accused of misappropriating 20 per cent of the Ministry's budget for personal and family expenses, as well as for donations to his political party, Xinhua news agency reported.

Simanjuntak said that Limpo was found guilty of violating the Anti-Corruption Law in conjunction with the Criminal Code.

