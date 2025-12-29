Ex-Nepal Home Minister Ramesh Lekhak appears before probe panel over Gen-Z protest atrocities

Kathmandu [Nepal], December 29 : Former Nepalese Home Minister Ramesh Lekhak on Monday appeared before a high-level inquiry commission investigating the alleged atrocities committed during the Gen-Z protests held in September.

Lekhak faces allegations of authorising the use of excessive force during the September 8 and September 9 incidents, which saw the country's youth taking to the streets in a protest against the government's mismanagement and heightened corruption.

He arrived at the office of the high-level investigation committee on Monday afternoon to record his statement.

The inquiry commission, headed by former judge Gauri Bahadur Karki, had summoned Lekhak, who was serving as Home Minister during the anti-corruption protests that left 77 people dead and scores injured.

The investigative body, which has been granted a one-month extension, is currently in the final stage of its probe.

The commission is also awaiting the appearance of former Nepalese Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli, who is expected to be questioned next week.

The commission has already recorded statements from senior security and administrative officials, including former Chief Secretary Eknarayan Aryal, then Home Secretary Gokarna Mani Duwadi, Nepal Army Chief Ashokraj Sigdel, and Inspector General of Police Chandra Kuber Khapung, among others.

Earlier, a government panel assessed the damage caused during the Gen-Z movement and submitted its report on December 11, confirming a death toll of 77.

The report stated that 2,429 people were injured, including 17 children under the age of 13, while 1,433 were between 13 and 28 years old.

The panel estimated total physical damage at NPR 84.45 billion. According to the report, 2,168 government and public bodies were affected, with 2,671 buildings damaged, resulting in losses of approximately NPR 39.31 billion.

It further stated that 12,659 vehicles were damaged, resulting in losses of NPR 12.93 billion. Overall, losses were estimated at NPR 44.93 billion in the government and public sector, NPR 33.54 billion in the private sector, and NPR 5.97 billion in community and other sectors.

