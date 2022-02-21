Ex-Pak ISI chief named in 'Suisse secrets' list of global money laundering

New Delhi, Feb 21 Akhtar Abdur Rahman Khan, one of former Pakistan President Gen Ziaul Haqs closest aides and the man largely credited with establishing the mujahideen network to counter Russias invasion of Afghanistan, is one of thousands of figures from around the world who have been exposed in a massive leak of secret banking data from a leading Swiss bank, Dawn reported.

Dubbed the ‘Suisse secrets', this massive trove was provided to Suddeutsche Zeitung, a German newspaper, by a whistleblower and claims to have exposed the secret wealth of clients notorious for drug trafficking, money laundering and corruption.

According to the Organised Crime and Corruption Reporting Project

