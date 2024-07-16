Ex-Republican VC performs 'Ardas' Republican National Convention

Milwaukee [US], July 16 : An Indian American lawyer and a former Republican Vice Chairperson, Harmeet Dhillon, performed the Ardas, a Sikh prayer in the presence of former US President Donald Trump at the Republican National Convention.

Slamming the attack on Trump as 'heinous', Dhillon said that the attack made everyone seek comfort and answers.

"Thank you, everyone. These last 48 hours have been some of the most intense, yet most prayerful of our lives... I come from a family of Sikh immigrants. I am honoured to share with you, my fellow Republicans and guests tonight, a prayer from my faith tradition practised by over 25 million worldwide. To show respect, we cover our heads when we pray."

Hailing from a family of Sikh immigrants, Dhillon recited the 'Ardas'- a prayer to seek God's protection. She was seen covering her head as a mark of respect before her recital.

"We recite the Ardas prayer before any new endeavour, giving thanks to God and asking for his protection and help to uphold the values of humility, truth, courage, service, and justice for all," she said.

She called America a heaven on Earth and sought blessings for voters.

"Dear Vaheguru, our one true God, we thank you for creating America as a unique haven on this earth where all people are free to worship according to their faith. We seek your blessings and guidance for our beloved country. Please bless our people with wisdom as they vote in the upcoming election. And please bless with humility, honesty, skill, and integrity all those who conduct the election," she said.

Several other delegates joined Dhillon's poignant prayer with folded hands, bowed heads and closed eyes.

"We thank you for the 'Chardikala' spirit that we have witnessed in President Trump. That is the tireless and uplifting spirit that is sustained even in the face of violent adversity, like a founding father centuries ago. And we thank you, dear God, for protecting his life. We thank you for his examples of 'nirbhay'- fearlessness and 'nirvir' the absence of hate when faced with vitriol. These examples of extraordinary calm inspire us," she prayed.

She concluded by praying for good spirits everywhere.

"May your name forever be exalted, spreading happiness and blessings and good spirit, that everyone may prosper and enjoy the grace of your peace. Thank you," she concluded.

