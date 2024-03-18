'Ex Tiger Triumph 2024': India, US to participate in bilateral tri-service training exercise from March 18-31

New Delhi [India], March 18 : India and the United States are all set for 'Tiger Triumph 2024' as the bilateral, tri-service exercise between the two nations commenced on Monday and will take place until March 31.

"In consonance with the established partnership between India and the US, a bilateral tri-service humanitarian assistance and disaster relief (HADR) exercise between both countries, Tiger Triumph-24, is scheduled on the Eastern Seaboard from March 18-31," the Ministry of Defence said in an official press release.

Notably, the exercise is aimed at developing interoperability for conducting HADR operations and refining Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) to enable rapid and smooth coordination between forces of both countries.

"Indian Navy ships with integral helicopters and landing crafts embarked, Indian Navy aircraft, Indian Army personnel and vehicles and Indian Air Force aircraft and helicopters, along with the Rapid Action Medical Team (RAMT), would be participating in the exercise," the press release said.

The US would be represented by US Navy ships with embarked troops of the US Marine Corps and US Army.

The harbour phase is scheduled for March 18-25.

Moreover, personnel from both navies would participate in training visits, subject matter expert exchanges, sports Events and social interactions.

On completion of the harbour phase, the ships, with the troops embarked, would sail for the sea phase and undertake maritime, Amphibious and HADR operations in accordance with injected situations.

The joint exercise would culminate with a closing ceremony upon completion of the sea phase.

