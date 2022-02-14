Ex-Turkish Airlines honcho Ayci named new Air India CEO-MD

Mumbai, Feb 14 Tata Sons on Monday announced the appointment of Mehmet Ilker Ayci as the new CEO and Managing Director of Air India, an official said here.

Expected to take charge on or before April 1, Ayci until recently was the Chairman of Turkish Airlines and was also on its Board of Directors prior to that.

The key appointment was finalised at the Air India board meeting on Monday, in which Tata Sons Chairman N. Chandrasekaran was a special invitee. Ayci's appointment would be subject to regulatory approvals.

