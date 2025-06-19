"Ex UK PM showed great interest in the work being done in Delhi under new BJP Govt," Delhi Min says

New Delhi [India], June 19 : Former UK Prime Minister Tony Blair met Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa at the Secretariat here on Thursday.

Blair also met the General Secretary of Telugu Desam Party, Lokesh Nara, and Deputy Chief Minister of Odisha, Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo.

ఈరోజు న్యూఢిల్లీలో బ్రిటన్ మాజీ ప్రధాని, టోనీ బ్లెయిర్ ఇనిస్టిట్యూట్ ఫర్ గ్లోబల్ చేంజ్(టిబిఐ) వ్యవస్థాపకుడు టోనీ బ్లెయిర్ తో సమావేశమయ్యాను. ఆంధ్రప్రదేశ్ ప్రభుత్వ కార్యకలాపాలు, విద్యావ్యవస్థలో ఎఐ టూల్స్ ను వినియోగించడానికి టోనీ బ్లెయిర్ ఇనిస్టిట్యూట్ ఫర్ గ్లోబల్ చేంజ్(టిబిఐ)… pic.twitter.com/BXos65nA1c— Lokesh Nara (@naralokesh) June 19, 2025

In a post on X, Sirsa said, "Honoured to welcome former UK Prime Minister Tony Blair during his visit to meet Delhi CM Smt. Rekha Gupta Ji. He showed great interest in the work being done in Delhi under new BJP Govt. He was deeply impressed by the transformative work done in just 100 days... from strengthening public healthcare and launching pro-environment drives to impactful welfare schemes that are truly touching lives. Under the dynamic leadership of CM Rekha Gupta Ji and guided by PM Narendra Modi ji's vision, Delhi is fast becoming a model of inclusive and effective governance."

Honoured to welcome former UK Prime Minister Tony Blair during his visit to meet Delhi CM Smt. @gupta_rekha Ji. He showed great interest in the work being done in Delhi under new BJP Govt. He was deeply impressed by the transformative work done in just 100 days… from… pic.twitter.com/sgh0fGiTJS — Manjinder Singh Sirsa (@mssirsa) June 19, 2025

Honoured to welcome former UK Prime Minister @TonyBlairEU during his visit to meet Delhi CM Smt. @gupta_rekha Ji. He showed great interest in the work being done in Delhi under new BJP Govt. He was deeply impressed by the transformative work done in just 100 days… from… pic.twitter.com/YpeKo6v7mA — Manjinder Singh Sirsa (@mssirsa) June 19, 2025

Meanwhile, Odisha Deputy CM Deo said that the meeting was for a "significant step forward in Odisha's energy transformation."

Honoured to meet Rt. Hon. Tony Blair, former Prime Minister of the United Kingdom and Executive Chairman of the Tony Blair Institute for Global Change, for a significant step forward in Odisha’s energy transformation. In the presence of esteemed partners from the Energy… pic.twitter.com/BKjAz2F1Ba — Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo (Modiji Ka Parivar) (@KVSinghDeo1) June 19, 2025

"Honoured to meet Rt. Hon. Tony Blair, former Prime Minister of the United Kingdom and Executive Chairman of the Tony Blair Institute for Global Change, for a significant step forward in Odisha's energy transformation. In the presence of esteemed partners from the Energy Department, IIT Kanpur and TBI, we signed a historic Letter of Intententrusting Odisha with the leadership to convene a Community of Practice for Energy Ministers across Indian states. A first-of-its-kind conference will be hosted in Odisha later this year," he said in a post on X.

"We reaffirmed our collective commitment to climate resilience, equitable energy access, and a strategic roadmap for a low-carbon futurerooted in global best practices and local action. Gratitude to Mr. Blair and TBI for their continued partnership, including their vital support on our AI Policy. Together, we are scripting Odisha's energy and technology story with purpose and pride," he added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor