Ex-US Prez Bill Clinton hospitalised, 'awake and alert', says staff

Washington, Dec 24 Former US President Bill Clinton, 78, was admitted to MedStar Georgetown University Hospital in Washington, D.C., after developing a fever, according to a statement from his deputy chief of staff, Angel Urena.

“Former President Clinton is doing well,” Urena told CNN, adding that he remains in good spirits and is hopeful to return home by Christmas. The former president is reportedly "awake and alert" as doctors conduct tests and monitor his condition.

Clinton was at his residence in Washington when the decision was made to take him to the hospital. While he is expected to stay at least overnight, his medical team remains optimistic about his recovery.

He served as the US president from January 1993 to January 2001.

The 42nd president, who left the White House nearly 25 years ago, has faced a series of health challenges over the years. In 2004, he underwent quadruple bypass heart surgery, followed by surgery for a partially collapsed lung in 2005. He had coronary stents placed in 2010 and was treated for a severe blood infection in 2021 during which he was hospitalised for six days in Los Angeles.

Despite these issues, Clinton has maintained an active public presence. He spoke at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago this summer and spent much of the fall travelling to promote his book, "Citizen: My Life After the White House."

Speaking at the Democratic National Convention in August -- marking his 13th time giving remarks at the event, Clinton remarked, "Let me say, not a single day goes by, even though I’ve been gone for well over 23 years from the White House, not a day goes that I don’t thank the Lord for the chance I had to serve, and what it meant."

Clinton’s spokesperson emphasised his gratitude for the excellent care he is receiving and the support from the public. Further updates on his condition are expected as doctors continue their evaluations.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor