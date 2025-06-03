"Excellent meeting with Brazil's Vice Foreign Minister and India-Brazil Friendship Front President": Congress MP Shashi Tharoor

Brasilia [Brazil], June 3 : Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, who is leading an all-party delegation to Brazil, said that they had an "excellent meeting" with Brazil's Vice Foreign Minister Maria Laura da Rocha and that the atmosphere was warm and friendly. He said the Brazilian government showed a clear understanding of India's message regarding the fight against terrorism.

On meeting Brazilian Vice Foreign Minister, he said, "Excellent meeting, Vice Foreign Minister and her team were very sympathetic, warm, I would even say, the atmosphere in the meeting was tremendously warm and friendly. And the main purpose for us was to ensure that our message was understood and there would be a feeling of the importance for solidarity in the struggle against terrorism and that's we got from them."

The delegation, led by Shashi Tharoor, includes Members of Parliament from across the political spectrum, reflecting India's vibrant and inclusive democratic character. The delegation comprises Sarfaraz Ahmad, Ganti Harish Madhur, Shashank Mani Tripathi, Bhubaneswar Kalita, Tejasvi Surya, and former Ambassador Taranjit Singh Sandhu.

During the meeting, the delegation thanked Brazil for its understanding of terrorism and shared views regarding the terrorist attack in Pahalgam. The two sides also explored avenues to enhance cooperation in counter-terrorism, multilateral diplomacy, and democratic values.

"A high-level All-Party Delegation led by Hon'ble MP Dr. @ShashiTharoor met Acting Foreign Minister of Brazil, Amb. Maria Laura da Rocha. They thanked Brazil for its understanding against terrorism, shared views on the Pahalgam attack, and discussed strengthening cooperation on anti-terrorist cooperation, multilateralism, and democratic values," the Indian Embassy in Brazil posted on X.

https://x.com/indiainbrazil/status/1929598327701598652

The delegation also held a meeting with India-Brazil Friendship Front President Nelsinho Trad. Shashi Tharoor said that he appreciates Trad's insightful understanding and strong endorsement of India's perspective on recent events. According to Tharoor, Trad said that they have an ally in him and his colleagues in Parliament in Brazil.

After meeting India-Brazil Friendship Front (Federal Senate), headed by Senator Nelsinho Trad, Tharoor said, "A very positive meeting in which the Senator laid out very clearly his understanding of India's position. We had stressed that there can be no equivalence between terrorists and victims. We all want peace, but it cannot be at any price, and terrorism will have to pay its own price for what it does. And the Senator said that we have an ally in him and his colleagues in Parliament in Brazil, and we're very pleased to leave on this very positive note. He said when you leave this room, please consider you've had a successful visit. So, I take his words as mine."

"Excellent & highly productive meeting with Senator Nelsinho Trad, President of the India-Brazil Friendship Front & President of the Senate Foreign Affairs Committee. Deeply appreciate his insightful understanding & strong endorsement of India's perspective on recent events. Such solidarity strengthens the bonds between our democracies," Tharoor posted on X.

Meanwhile, JMM MP Sarfaraz Ahmad says, "Wherever we have gone, we received a good response from the people in the government, diplomats.. Everyone in the world is against terrorism. We shared our experience, how we have suffered and how innocent lives have been lost in India. It was important to expose Pakistan. No one likes Pakistan because of its actions. It has been disturbing us since the beginning..."

The delegation also met the Chief Advisor to Brazil's President, Celso Amorim. Sharing details regarding the meeting, Tharoor on X wrote, "Our day in Brasilia begins with a visit to the Presidential Palace, where we meet with my old friend the Diplomatic Advisor to the President, Ambassador Celso Amorim (Brazil's longest-serving Foreign Minister twice & Defence Minister once). A full &rewarding discussion followed."

The visit to Brazil is part of India's larger global outreach following the Pahalgam terror attack, aimed at conveying India's zero-tolerance policy on terrorism. The delegation had earlier visited Panama, Guyana, and Colombia and will now travel to the United States to continue their diplomatic outreach.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor