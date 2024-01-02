Excessive coal consumption leads to rise in respiratory diseases in Afghanistan's Bamyan

Kabul [Afghanistan], January 2 : Concerns have been raised by certain locals and specialists in the central Bamyan province regarding the rise in respiratory illnesses brought on by the excessive handling, loading, and burning of coal, as reported by Pajhwok News.

The method of loading coal in residential areas is against environmental and urban rules, according to Qudratullah Raha, the founder of the Bamika Higher Education Institute in Bamyan.

This practice has potentially resulted in hazardous effects on the environment.

Speaking about the spike in patients, Dr. Faroghudin Amini, the chairman of the provincial facility's Antani Department, mentioned that patients with heart issues, respiratory issues, allergies, the flu, sore throats, and other conditions frequently visited the facility.

He thought that rising air pollution from burning coal and cars was the primary cause of the rise in respiratory issues.

According to Provincial EPD Head Muhammad Ibrahim Dadfar, one of the serious problems of this season is the rise in environmental pollution. He also stated that all citizens and businesses must abide by local and environmental rules.

He said that the majority of the coal loading and unloading facilities in the Qarghna Tou area had been relocated outside of residential areas in order to reduce environmental pollution, as reported by Pajhwok News.

In addition, he emphasised that all owners of hamams and heating centres were instructed to install filters on their heating facilities in order to decrease and regulate environmental pollution. In the event that these owners failed to comply, their licences would be cancelled.

