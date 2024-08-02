"Excited to begin new assignment as Deputy Ambassador of Israel to India": Israeli diplomat Fares Saeb

New Delhi [India], August 2 : Israeli diplomat Fares Saeb expressed excitement at beginning his new assignment as Deputy Ambassador of Israel to India, especially at this stage of the relationship.

Fares Saeb will be replacing Ohad Nakash Kaynar. Saeb wished him success in his next role.

"I'm very excited to begin my new assignment as Deputy Ambassador of #Israel to #India, especially at this stage of the relationship between our countries. I wish @KaynarOhad

great success in his next role, as this is the second time I'm replacing him, it's in my interest," Saeb stated in a post on X.

https://x.com/FaresSaeb/status/1819320618946646211

Prime Minister Narendra Modi travelled to Israel in July 2017 and it was the first time that an Indian PM visited Israel. Later in January 2018, Netanyahu arrived in India for a five-day visit. PM Modi received him at the airport and the two leaders warmly greeted each other.

Israel's Ambassador to India, Naor Gilon, has said that relations between the two nations are good on all fronts and further called the leaders' visits a "game changer" for ties between the two nations.

In an exclusive interview with ANI, he called people-to-people ties the secret ingredient for relations between Israel and India. Gilon talked about Israelis visiting India after their military service ended.

Notably, India and Israel are strategic partners and the bilateral ties between the two nations are warm and forward-looking, according to Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

In 2022-23, the two countries jointly celebrated 30 years of the elevation of bilateral ties to full diplomatic relations.

He called PM Modi and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar big supporters of Israel and noted that the two leaders know that people are supportive of their policies. Stressing that India is a growing power, he said that New Delhi is coveted by many nations today.

Notably, PM Modi was one of the first world leaders to condemn Hamas' attack on Israel on October 7. However, India has also called for a complete ceasefire and the immediate and unconditional release of all hostages. India has also put its weight behind the 'two-state solution' to the long-running Israel-Palestine conflict.

