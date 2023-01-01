Exercise Desert Cyclone-II culminates at Al-Hamra, strengthening India-UAE defence cooperation

Al Hamra [UAE], January 1 : Exercise Desert Cyclone-II concluded with a closing ceremony at Al-Hamra Training City, marking the successful culmination of intensive joint training between the Indian Army and the UAE Land Forces, as per an official release.

Conducted from December 18 to 30 in Abu Dhabi, UAE, the second edition of the India-UAE Joint Military Exercise reaffirmed the deepening defence partnership between the two nations and underscored their shared commitment to regional peace, security, and stability.

The exercise witnessed a structured mix of classroom and field-based training designed to enhance interoperability, mutual trust and operational synergy in an urban environment, with a focus on sub-conventional operations under a United Nations mandate. Joint activities covered urban combat fundamentals, marking and clearing of buildings, IED awareness, casualty evacuation, first aid and detailed mission planning.

As per an official release, troops executed progressive practical drills in built-up areas, including room intervention and building clearance, heliborne operations, air assault and platoon-level joint assault exercises. Drills on room intervention and clearance were exchanged between the two armies and subsequently rehearsed, enabling standardisation of tactics, techniques, and procedures. The training culminated in integrated offensive and defensive urban operations, demonstrating coordinated action and combined operational readiness.

The Indian contingent comprised 45 personnel, primarily drawn from a battalion of The Mechanised Infantry Regiment, while the UAE Land Forces contingent was represented by the 53 Mechanised Infantry Battalion. Exercise DESERT CYCLONE-II further cemented professional bonds between the two armies and contributed to developing interoperable capabilities for future multinational operations.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor