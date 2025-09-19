"Expect strategic partnership will keep in mind mutual interests, sensitivities...": MEA responds to Saudi-Pakistan Defence Pact

New Delhi [India], September 19 : The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) responded to the Saudi Arabia-Pakistan defence pact, underlining how the strategic partnership between India and Saudi Arabia has deepened over the years, and hence the mutual sensitivities and interests would be kept in mind.

MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal made the remarks on Friday during a weekly press conference.

Pakistan and Saudi Arabia had on Wednesday signed the 'Strategic Mutual Defence Agreement' pledging that any aggression against either nation would be treated as an attack on both. The agreement was inked during a state visit by Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to Riyadh at the invitation of Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Saudi Arabia Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.

"India and Saudi Arabia have a wide-ranging strategic partnership that has deepened considerably in the last few years. We expect that our strategic partnership will keep in mind mutual interests and sensitivities. Apart from that you must have seen our statement on the mutual defence pact. I would draw your attention to it," MEA Jaiswal told mediapersons today.

"Recently we had a telecon between the Emir of Qatar and our Prime Minister. We also have regular consultations with the UAE. The Minister of State for foreign relations was here and our Foreign Secretary met and discussed all that encompasses India-UAE ties and very expansive ties. So these conversations continue to happen..." he said.

A joint statement issued following the visit of the Pakistan PM to Saudi Arabia noted, "building on the historic partnership extending for nearly eight decades" between the two countries and "based on the bonds of brotherhood and Islamic solidarity, as well as shared strategic interests and close defence cooperation between the two countries, HRH the Crown Prince and the Pakistani prime minister signed a Strategic Mutual Defence Agreement."

India on Thursday stated it will closely study the pact's implications for India's national security and regional and global stability.

A statement issued by the Ministry of External Affairs stated that New Delhi acknowledges the formalisation of what it described as a "long-standing arrangement" between Saudi Arabia and Pakistan, while noting that it would closely examine its potential ramifications.

Jaiswal further emphasised that India's national security remains paramount in light of this development.

