"Expectations are high..."; says UNESCAP Executive Secretary Armida Alisjahbana on India hosting G20

New Delhi [India], September 7 : Executive Secretary of the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (UNESCAP) Armida Alisjahbana said that her expectations in the context of geopolitical situations are very high as India is hosting the G20 summit this year.

“The expectation (from India) is very high, especially in the geopolitical context which is not easy, but because G20 is the 20th largest economy in the world and not to mention also the largest number of population globally,” Alisjahbana said.

She further said, “Expectation is very high, especially on the G20 leadership and commitment on the most pressing development issue and challenges of our time, the one, which is climate change.”

UNESCAP’s Executive secretary also expressed hope that the leadership will take initiatives on climate change and energy transition.

India is hosting the G20 Leader’s Summit in the national capital at the newly inaugurated Bharat Mandapam on September 9-10.

This is the first time that the G20 Summit is taking place under India’s presidency. The event will be attended by many global leaders and delegates. Extensive preparations and arrangements have been made for the summit, with the intention of showcasing both India’s soft power as well as modern face.

The G20 was formed in 1999 to maintain global financial stability by incorporating middle-income countries.

India assumed the G20 presidency on December 1 last year and about 200 meetings related to G20 were organized in 60 cities across the country.

The 18th G20 Summit in New Delhi will be a culmination of all the G20 processes and meetings held throughout the year among ministers, senior officials, and civil societies.

A G20 Leaders’ declaration will be adopted at the conclusion of the G20 Summit, stating Leaders’ commitment towards the priorities discussed and agreed upon during the respective ministerial and working group meetings.

The next G20 presidency is going to be taken over by Brazil in 2024, followed by South Africa in 2025.

