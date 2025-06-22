"Expected that nuclear materials would be damaged because of US weapons," Expert says

Washington DC [US], June 22 : On Iran-Israel conflict, Manohar Parrikar- Institute for Defence Studies and Analyses (MP-IDSA) senior research associate Rajiv Nayan said that it was expected that the US would target Iranian nuclear facilities.

He further said that the Iranian officials has officially made the statement that they were anticipating attacks on these sites, so they have already removed those materials and all the key items from these three sites and other sites.

Nayan said, "The United States has bombed three sites... It was expected that nuclear materials and nuclear facilities would be damaged because of these weapons... One of the Iranian officials has officially made the statement that they were anticipating attacks on these sites, so they have already removed those materials and all the key items from these three sites and other sites. It seems that Iran has found another secret facility to transfer those materials... It will be challenging for the United States and its allies to find those sites... But considering the United States' capability, it may take time, but it may find out... This is one issue emerging out of all the statements emanating from not only the IAEA (International Atomic Energy Agency), but also from Iran and other neighbouring countries."

On US strikes on Iran's three nuclear facilities, Nayan said that Iran claims it will rebuild all that is lost within two years. The US would then find it difficult to locate the weapons in such a case.

He told ANI, "Iran has anticipated this and they are saying that they have already shifted their critical assets, they still have capabilities in Fordow, and they'll resume their work... They have said that they will rebuild in two years, as Iran claims... But the strike was brutal, and if what Iran is claiming is true, it will be tough for the US to locate where Iran has hidden its capabilities... The US has enough technology, today or tomorrow, it will locate where Iran has kept it."

Earlier in the day, US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth on Sunday confirmed the success of the operation launched by the US in Iran.

In a media briefing with Chairperson of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Air Force General Dan Caine, Hegseth said that the US had successfully conducted precision strikes in Iran's Fordow, Isfahan, Natanz.

"Last night, on President Trump's order the US Central Command conducted a precision strike in the middle of the night against three nuclear facilities in Iran- Fordow, Isfahan, Natanz in order to destroy or severely degrade Iran's nuclear program. As Chairman of the Joint Chiefs will demonstrate, it was an incredible and overwhelming success," he said.

