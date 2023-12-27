"Expecting strong Russian participation at Vibrant Gujarat...": Jaishankar

Moscow [Russia], December 27 : External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday discussed international strategic situation, conflicts and tensions with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in Moscow, adding that India expects a strong Russian participation at the Vibrant Gujarat meeting in January.

Jaishankar, who is in Russia for a five-day visit met his Russian counterpart at the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs Reception House in Moscow.

EAM Jaishankar said, "Our relationship have been very strong, very steady. And I think we have lived up to a special and privileged strategic partnership. This year we have already met 6 times, and this is our 7th meet. Our Prime Minister and President Putin have also been in frequent contact. We expect a strong Russian participation at the Vibrant Gujarat meeting in January."

"Russian Foreign Minister Sergey #Lavrov greets Foreign Minister of India @DrSJaishankar at the Russian MFA Reception House in Moscow. The bilateral talks have commenced," the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Russia wrote in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

"Today we will focus on our bilateral cooperation in different spheres, adjusting it to changing circumstances and demands. We will discuss the international strategic situation, conflicts and tensions...," he said.

During the bilateral meeting, Jaishankar said that this is the seventh meeting between the two leaders this year.

"It is always good to be in Moscow. I agree with you that our relationship has been very strong and Steady," Jaishankar said.

"I think we have lived up to the responsibilities of strong and strategic partnership," he added.

Earlier, the Russian Embassy in India had stated that during the meeting, the Ministers will focus on the current and future areas of bilateral cooperation as well as discussion of the schedule of upcoming contacts.

"Moscow and New Delhi are committed to multipolarity as an integral factor in ensuring the balance of the world order that has emerged over the recent decades. Russia supports countries of the Global South in upholding political and economic sovereignty amid the spread of neocolonial practices. The priority is to promote a positive agenda and build constructive interstate dialogue," the statement added.

Jaishankar arrived in Moscow on Sunday for a four-day visit to Russia from December 25-29. After he arrived in Moscow, Jaishankar said he looked forward to his engagements in Russia.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor