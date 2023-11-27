"Experience like none other...struck by beauty": Dev Deepawali celebrations captivate envoys, delegates in Varanasi

Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 27 : As Varanasi illuminated in a grand celebration of 'Dev Deepawali' on Monday, several envoys and delegates were left spellbound by the experience, as many called it an "incredible" experience.

The Ambassador of the European Union, Herve Delphin, who attended the festival in Varanasi, said that it was an experience like no other.

"I witnessed this incredible sound and light show between modernity and tradition. It is an experience like no other. We really enjoyed it," he told ANI.

After attending the 'Dev Deepawali' in Varanasi, Latvia, Deputy Chief of Mission (DCM) Marks Deitons said that he would like to come back again to attend the festival.

"I am struck by the beauty of the rituals, like how the flames were floating in the waters...I want to come back again," he said.

The delegates and envoys attended the grand celebrations along with UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. UP CM Yogi Adityanath said that 'Dev Deepawali' has become a spiritual event not just of Kashi or India but of the world.

"...'Dev Deepawali' is part of this place's legacy for the past 100 years but because of PM Modi, 'Dev Deepawali' has become a spiritual event not just of Kashi or India but of the world," he told ANI.

'Dev Deepawali' is being celebrated in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, today on the occasion of Kartik Purnima. Fireworks at the ghats of Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, light up the sky on the occasion of 'Dev Deepawali'.

Meanwhile, after attending Dev Deepawali in Varanasi, Ambassador of Greece to India, Dimitrios Ioannou told ANI," Incredible and unbelievable experience. It allowed us to come closer and to understand better the Indian spirituality. We're all grateful for the invitation and this wonderful experience..."

Whereas Martin Daniel Mande from the South Sudan Embassy, on attending Dev Deepawali' in Varanasi, said, "I am very happy."

"This is the first time I have witnessed something like this. I want to thank the Govt of India for inviting us to witness such an event," he added.

On attending 'Dev Deepawali' in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, Evagoras Vryonides, High Commissioner of the Republic of Cyprus, told ANI, "I have been in India for three months. This was my first time in Varanasi. It was a beautiful event on the sacred river of the Ganges and we feel blessed to experience this beautiful event..."

In a dazzling display of cultural convergence, ambassadors and diplomats from over 70 nations have gathered in the historic city of Varanasi to partake in the grand celebrations of Gurupurnima.

Organised by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), the distinguished guests witnessed the lighting of earthen lamps on the auspicious occasion of Kartik Purnima, alongside the mesmerizing Ganga Arti and Dev Deepavali festivities at Kashi.

They received a warm welcome at Varanasi's Lal Bahadur Shastri airport.

Varanasi, a city steeped in spiritual significance, has played host to various international events, including G20 and SCO meetings during India's presidency. Notably, it was designated as the first SCO cultural city earlier this year, underscoring its global prominence.

Dev Deepavali, often referred to as "the Diwali of the Gods," unfolds on the full moon night of the Hindu month of Kartika, embellishing the riverfront ghats of the Ganges from Ravidas Ghat to Rajghat with over a million earthen lamps.

