Experts predict India's emergence as 'third pole', despite GDP growth worries
By IANS | Published: January 7, 2023 10:06 AM 2023-01-07T10:06:09+5:30 2023-01-07T10:20:14+5:30
New Delhi, Jan 7 If any major middle-income country is truly outperforming in the coming decades, it's the ...
New Delhi, Jan 7 If any major middle-income country is truly outperforming in the coming decades, it's the world's soon-to-be third largest economy
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app