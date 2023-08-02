Exploring climate, culture, community; ‘sā Ladakh’ unveils Asia’s highest altitude land art exhibition

Ladakh [India], August 2 : Asia’s highest-ever contemporary land art group exhibition, titled “sā” was launched — at an astounding altitude of 3600m — on August 1 in Leh, Ladakh, focussing on the intersection of climate, culture and community in high altitude environments.

The initiative was opened by Michael Pal, Director of the Austrian Cultural Forum and was founded by Ladakhi mountaineer Tenzing 'Jammy' Jamyang, Austrian Sri Lankan artist Raki Nikahetiya and Indian designer Sagardeep Singh.

Curated by artists, the exhibition will feature installations by esteemed artists from both international and Ladakhi origins; namely, Vibha Galhotra, Nikolaus Geyrhalter/Robert Schabus, Małgorzata Stankiewicz, Sharbendu De, Jigmet Angmo, Skarma Sonam Tashi, Tsering Gurmet Kungyam, Anurima Dazess Wangchuk, Birender Yadav, Anshu Singh, Anayat Ali, Tsering Motup, Stenzing Tankong and Ritu Sarin and Tenzing Sonam.

All artworks of the Ladhaki artists are supported by Royal Enfield.

“The inclusion of local artists is a testament to the growing recognition of contemporary art from the region on a global scale", as highlighted by Monisha Ahmed, co-founder of Ladakh Media and Arts Organisation (LAMO) and sā co-curator. The festival will also include projection and video art at night.

Artists such as Philipp Frank from Germany, internationally known for his projections in nature, will explore connections between spirituality and the natural world at the closing event of sā on August 23, supported by the German Embassy.

sā Ladakh honours India’s G20 Presidency with “One Earth, One Family, One Future.”

“We want to explore the role of art and community building in a unique and fragile ecological landscape - how can we protect the environment and support sustainable tourism through means of art and cultural cooperation?” it said in a statement.

The exhibition is set against the backdrop of Disko Valley near Leh and will offer an immersive experience through captivating site-specific art installations using only discarded, renewable or reusable materials, artist film screenings, augmented reality artwork by Snapchat artists, cutting-edge video projections and sculptures.

The initiative saw registrations from Snapchat AR creators all across India, out of which five creators have been selected which includes Altaha Ansari (Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh), Dheeraj Tibrewal (Patna, Bihar), Krunal MB Gediya (Mumbai, Maharashtra), Karishma Katiar (Delhi) and Vivek Thakur (Surat, Gujarat).

Raki Nikahetiya, the co-founder of sā Ladakh, expressed their vision, stating, "Our primary focus will be on a 20-acre expanse of land, where we will delve into our interpretation of 'climate optimism.' Through the remarkable medium of land art, our aim is to foster an inclusive dialogue on climate-related issues, engaging and inspiring communities amidst the breathtaking yet delicate Himalayan landscape."

Supported by LAMO, Royal Enfield, Snapchat, Pluc.tv, Let Me Breathe, the Australian Cultural Forum, the Embassies of Germany and Switzerland to India, Local Futures, and the Crashpad, amongst other partners, the exhibition will be open to the public from 11 am - 5 pm.

In addition to the captivating art exhibition and artist-led events, sā Ladakh is committed to community outreach and inspiring the next generation. Through engaging with mountain landscapes, tackling environmental challenges, and promoting sustainability, sā Ladakh offers school workshops - for example on sustainable alpine tourism by German alpinist Kai Maluk or on sustainable building materials and permaculture by Local Futures - and fosters an inclusive dialogue.

Creator economy and storytelling platform PlucTV in partnership with visual communication app Snapchat launched fAR out- an opportunity for AR creators to collaborate with Indian and international artists at the sā Festival.

The initiative saw registrations from AR creators all across India, out of which 5 creators have been selected which includes Altaha Ansari (Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh), Dheeraj Tibrewal (Patna, Bihar), Krunal MB Gediya (Mumbai, Maharashtra), Karishma Katiar (Delhi) and Vivek Thakur (Surat, Gujarat).

Founded in 2023, by Tenzing 'Jammy' Jamyang, Raki Nikahetiya and Sagadeep Singh, sā Ladakh is a pioneering initiative that brings together artists, organizations, and communities to create South Asia's highest contemporary land art exhibition at an astounding altitude of 3600m.

With a focus on climate, culture, and community, sā aims to inspire dialogue, foster creative solutions, and empower individuals to become catalysts for change. Through the transformative power of art, sa aspires to kindle a spirit of environmental consciousness and foster climate optimism in high-altitude regions and transcend boundaries to share a sustainable future.

Raki Nikahetiya, the co-founder of sā Ladakh, is a contemporary artist. Currently living in New Delhi, Raki was born in Sri Lanka and moved to Austria during the time of the Sri Lankan civil war. As an economist, he joined the United Nations focussing on sustainable development.

He later moved to London, working on environmental conservation in the Far East and Africa, before he fully focussed on his artistic practice. His interdisciplinary work on the topic of identity dives into different realms; from artisanal crafts to science.

Raki has a passion for land art, how we engage with landscapes and an interest in integrating his conservation and community engagement experience in his art. It is this interdisciplinary approach - connecting people from different backgrounds and fields - which will be a key element of the initiative.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor