Rabat [Nigeria], April 29 : At least 26 people were killed and three others injured in north-eastern Nigeria after two vehicles detonated an improvised explosive device (IED), TASS reported, citing Reuters and local residents.

The incident unfolded on Monday along a road linking the towns of Rann and Gamboru Ngala in Borno state, a region that has long been plagued by extremist violence.

According to residents, the vehicles struck the hidden explosive while traveling between the two towns, causing a blast that claimed dozens of lives.

The injured survivors were quickly transported to the nearest hospital for urgent medical treatment, though details on their conditions have not been released, TASS reported.

The International Safety Organization, which provides security services for foreign non-governmental organizations operating in Nigeria's northeast, confirmed the incident in an internal memo seen by Reuters.

No group has so far claimed responsibility for the explosion. However, Borno state has remained a stronghold for militant groups like Boko Haram, who have carried out numerous attacks over the years, continuing to destabilize the region and endanger civilian lives.

