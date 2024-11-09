Explosions in Syria's Aleppo linked to Israeli airstrike

Damascus, Nov 9 Explosions heard near Al-Safira, a town in the rural areas of Aleppo province in Syria on Saturday, are linked to an Israeli airstrike, according to initial information from state media.

Syrian state TV cited a local correspondent in Aleppo, who indicated that preliminary information suggests that the explosions were the result of an Israeli strike targeting areas around Al-Safira.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a UK-based monitoring group, reported that the explosions were caused by intense Israeli airstrike on the Defence Factories area in rural Aleppo, Xinhua news agency reported.

The observatory said that the strike led to violent explosions across the area, though details of casualties or damage remain unconfirmed.

