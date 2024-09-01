"Explosions near O2 arena in England part of filming event, no threat to public," says police

Greenwich [England], September 1 : Following reports of explosions in the vicinity of the O2 arena here, police said that the blasts were part of a pre-arranged filming schedule, and posed no threat to public safety.

Sharing a post on X, Newham Police said, "We are aware of reports of explosions being heard in the vicinity of the O2 in Greenwich. This was part of a pre-planned filming event in the Canning Town E16 area. There is no risk to the public."

Meanwhile, London Fire Brigade revealed that the fire in Silvertown was sparked by a controlled explosion that spiralled out of control

Sharing a post on X, the London Fire Brigade said, "The fire in Silvertown followed a controlled explosion at a film set which spread out of control. Firefighters worked quickly to extinguish the fire, which is now under control. Crews will remain on scene for the remainder of the evening."

In another post, it said that the fire is now under control. "The fire at an open air yard in #Silvertown is now under control," the London Fire Brigade said on X.

In another post, the fire brigade elaborated about the damages and said, "One van was destroyed by the fire and most of the car and lorrys were damaged by the fire. There are currently no reports of any injuries."

The post further said, "Four fire engines and around 25 firefighters tackled a fire at an open air yard on Dock Road in Silvertown. The Brigade was called at 1951 and the fire was under control by 2102. Crews from Poplar, Millwall, Shadwell, and East Greenwich attended the scene."

