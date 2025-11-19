Exposition of holy relics of Lord Buddha in Bhutan extended by a week following public demand

Thimphu (Bhutan) [India], November 19 : At the gracious request of the Royal Government of Bhutan, the sacred exposition of the Holy Relics of Lord Buddha from India, which has been underway in Thimphu, has been officially extended for one week. The exposition, which has drawn thousands of devout pilgrims, will now continue until November 25, a release from the Ministry of Culture said.

To facilitate the return of the Holy Relics, a special aircraft will depart for Bhutan on November 24. The sacred relics will be brought back to India on November 25.

The delegation for this significant closing ceremony will be led by the Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs and Minority Affairs, Kiren Rijiju. The extension underscores the deep cultural and spiritual bonds between India and Bhutan and reflects the immense public reverence the exposition has received in Bhutan.

The people of Bhutan's overwhelming devotion is a testament to our shared spiritual heritage. The Ministry of Culture, is honoured to accede to Bhutan's request, allowing more devotees to seek blessings. This event has further strengthened the timeless ties of friendship and mutual respect between our two nations.

The exposition has been a landmark event in India-Bhutan relations, celebrating a shared Buddhist heritage and reinforcing the special bonds of trust and cooperation.

