Exposition of relics in Russia reinforces India's role as global custodian of Buddhist heritage: Report

Hanoi/Moscow, Nov 3 India’s role as a global custodian of Buddhist heritage was further reinforced last month as over 90,000 devotees visited the Geden Sheddup Choikorling Monastery in Elista area of Russia's Kalmykia, the only Buddhist-majority region in Europe, to pay homage to the sacred relics of Lord Buddha between October 11-18.

The exhibition was organised by India’s Ministry of Culture with the International Buddhist Confederation (IBC). The relics, recognised as India’s national treasure, were taken to Russia's Kalmykia by a high-level delegation led by Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya and senior monks. They were key in transforming the monastery, also known as the Golden Abode of Shakyamuni Buddha, into the centre of a historic spiritual gathering.

A report in Vietnam Times stated recently, "Queues stretching nearly a kilometre reflect the deep reverence and enduring cultural ties between India and Russia — strengthened by the legacy of Ladakhimonk Kushok Bakula Rinpoche, who played a key role in reviving Buddhism in Kalmykia and neighbouring Russian regions."

"With major international Buddhist events planned in 2025 and a strong rebound in tourism, the Government of India has renewed focus on conservation, infrastructure upgrades, and cultural diplomacy. Landmark Buddhist sites — including Bodh Gaya, Sarnath, and Kushinagar — continue to receive major investments under initiatives such as the Swadesh Darshan Scheme. Projects include - USD 9.55M revitalisation of Shrawasti, Uttar Pradesh; USD 3.8M allocated previously to develop Gujarat circuit sites; USD 9M for circuit development in Madhya Pradesh," it added.

India is also enhancing international cooperation, including a 2024 cultural property agreement with the US to reduce antiquities trafficking and providing preservation support to Southeast Asian nations, the report detailed. Digital mapping and virtual preservation efforts are being made to ensure longevity of sacred structures and cultural assets.

"As host to the origins of Buddhism, India recorded 9.66 million foreign tourist arrivals in 2024, generating nearly USD 33 billion in foreign exchange earnings — much of it tied to cultural and pilgrimage circuits," the Vietnam Times report highlighted. India's preservation campaigns, international cultural engagements, and technology-driven conservation showcase a commitment to protect an ancient, universal message. With global attention reaching new heights, demonstrated by the overwhelming response given to relics in Russia, India continues to extend invitation to rediscover Buddha's wisdom at its sacred source.

