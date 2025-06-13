Express deep appreciation to France for strong condemnation of cross-border terrorist attack in Pahalgam: Jaishankar

Marseille [France], June 13 : External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday appreciated France for the strong condemnation of the cross-border terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam on April 22 and France's support for India's right to defend itself against terrorism.

Speaking to the press alongside French counterpart Jean-Noel Barrot on Friday, Jaishankar said that the strategic partnership between India and France is based on shared values, strong sense of sovereignty, democratic commitment, independence, strategic autonomy, guiding foreign policy, and commitment to multilateralism and respect for international law. He stated that he and Barrot discussed defence, civilian nuclear energy, space.

On his talks with Jean-Noel Barrot, he stated, "Today, as the minister also indicated, we have really had wide ranging discussions which covered defence, it covered civilian nuclear energy, it covered space, counterterrorism, people to people relations, innovation, AI technology and we actually spent a little while discussing how between education, research, business, and mobility, how we can really find new ways of adding more substance to our relationship. When I look at the horizon, I think what is important is the India France year of innovation next year. So, we are really gearing up to use that as an additional new driver of our relationship, and we are in many ways trying to prepare for that. In terms of what we discussed, let me just, in addition to what the minister said, highlight some particular aspects from my perspective."

"One, I would like to express our deep appreciation to France for the strong condemnation of the cross-border terrorist attack that took place on 22nd April at Pahalgam and for France's steadfast support for India's right to defend itself against terrorism. Second, where the pillars of our strategic partnership are concerned, especially defence, security, space, and civilian nuclear cooperation, I think we agreed to intensify all of these through very concrete measures and projects in the time to come," he added.

As many as 26 people were killed in the terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam on April 22. In response to the Pahalgam attack, India launched Operation Sindoor, targeting terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

He also stated that India and France share a vision of a free and open Indo-Pacific, where international law and maritime security are upheld.

He stated, "Third, where the Indo-Pacific is concerned, we both share a vision of a free and open Indo-Pacific where international law and maritime security are upheld. We discussed joint efforts for collaboration to promote those objectives. Our conversations today covered IMEC. Our triangular development cooperation, how do we take forward some of our trilateral mechanisms? We have one with the UAE and with Australia, and I look forward to a more detailed conversation about President Macron's recent visit to the Indo-Pacific."

Recalling his meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron, he stated, "I think we had very good discussions today and it was a pleasure to participate at the Raisina Mediterranean dialogue, including the session that the two of us did this morning. I should also add that before coming here I was in Paris. I had the honour to call on President Macron the day before yesterday. So, in terms of our strategic partnership, our enduring partnership, what I do want to say is that it's built on shared values, on a strong sense of sovereignty, on our democratic commitment, on independence, on strategic autonomy, guiding our foreign policy, and obviously on our commitment to multilateralism and respect for international law. And clearly over the years I think there's a very high degree of trust between India and France as we look at our relationship and cooperation."

He also spoke about the people-to-people exchanges between people of India and France. He stated that India sees France as a "valued partner" in India's national museum project in Delhi.

Highlighting people-to-people exchanges between India and France, he stated, "For us, this is a very special aspect of our relationship with France. You welcome a lot of students to this country. We hope that the numbers can grow in the years to come so that they constitute living bridge between us. We also see France as a very valued partner in our national museum project in Delhi as well as we discussed today cooperation for our national maritime heritage complex that we are building. And even when we talk about the year of innovation, I think cultural innovation is a very important part of that."

Jaishankar stated that he and Jean-Noel Barrot discussed global issues, including Ukraine conflict, situation in the Indian subcontinent, Middle East and the Indo-Pacific.

He said, "Let me just say a few words about the international global issues that we discussed. We've had some conversations. We expect to continue it after the remarks as well. So, those have covered the situation in Ukraine, obviously the situation in the Indian subcontinent, a brief discussion on what is happening right now in the Middle East and the Indo Pacific."

When asked about the plane crash in Gujarat, Jaishankar said, "No, I don't have any specific news. Obviously, I'm also following, I'm out of the country. I'm following what probably you are as well. It's been really a very tragic event and I have in the last 24 hours been in touch with my counterparts in the UK, Portugal, and Canada because they also lost their citizens. We again appreciate very much the condolences and sympathy and support which we got from the French government, and I think we'll have to now wait to see more authoritative news about whatever has been found and what the analysis shows Yes, that is, that is, that is what is the standard procedure in these circumstances."

The aircraft, a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, crashed shortly after takeoff on Thursday. There were 242 people on board, including 230 passengers and 12 crew members. Of the passengers, 241 died in the crash.

The lone survivor, identified as Vishwashkumar Ramesh, a British national of Indian origin, sustained injuries and is undergoing treatment. Among the victims was former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the Ahmedabad Civil Hospital and met the survivor and other injured people. According to airline authorities, the passengers on board included 169 Indian nationals, 53 British nationals, seven Portuguese nationals, and one Canadian national.

