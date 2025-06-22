"Expressed deep concern": PM Modi in phone call with Iran President Pezeshkian calls for de-escalation, dialogue

New Delhi [India], June 22 : Following the strikes by the United States at Iran's nuclear facilities, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday spoke with the President of Iran, Masoud Pezeshkian, expressing deep concern at the recent escalations and called for "immediate de-escalation, dialogue and diplomacy".

In a post on X, PM Modi wrote, "Spoke with President of Iran @drpezeshkian. We discussed in detail about the current situation. Expressed deep concern at the recent escalations," PM Modi stated.

He emphasised the need for a peaceful resolution and added, "Reiterated our call for immediate de-escalation, dialogue and diplomacy as the way forward and for early restoration of regional peace, security and stability."

Speaking from the White House, Trump on Saturday (US local time) announced that America carried out "massive precision" strikes on Iran and warned the latter of further retaliation if peace was not achieved.

Iran condemned the attacks, calling them a violation of international law and vowed to continue its nuclear program.

A statement issued by AEOI confirmed that early on Sunday morning, Iran's nuclear sites were "subjected to savage aggressionan act in violation of international laws, particularly the NPT."

"This action, which violates international regulations, unfortunately took place under the indifferenceand even complicityof the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA)," it said.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu praised the military action under the leadership of Trump, stating that Trump's bold decision to target Iranian nuclear facilities will change history.

The conflict between Israel and Iran entered its ninth day on Saturday, with the US now joining in support of Israel.

Meanwhile, India continues its evacuation efforts for Indian nationals in Iran, with multiple flights planned to bring back citizens from the conflict-hit region.

