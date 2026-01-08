Expulsion of Afghan refugees from Pakistan causing major humanitarian crisis: Leading NGO

Kabul, Jan 8 Doctors Without Borders, also known as Medecins Sans Frontieres (MSF) offering medical humanitarian assistance to people, has warned that the expulsion of Afghan refugees from Pakistan is causing a serious humanitarian crisis, especially during winter season, endangering the lives of people, local media reported on Thursday.

In a report released on Wednesday, MSF stated that many of the expelled refugees are being placed in temporary camps which do not have proper shelter while access to healthcare, clean water and food remains extremely limited, Afghanistan's leading news agency Khaama Press reported.

The organisation further stated that forced deportations impact undocumented migrants, Afghan citizenship cards holders and temporary registration cards (POC) holders, making situation dangerous as winter increases across the region.

Xu Weibing, the head of MSF mission in Pakistan, stated that Afghan families face fear of deportation and returning to Afghanistan. They also continue to urge the international community to provide humanitarian and protective assistance.

MSF stressed that the winter season becomes a silent killer for Afghan refugees if they do not have access to adequate shelter, medical care, and food, threatening the survival of many vulnerable people.

A large number of Afghan refugees reside in Pakistan, many of whom have lived there for decades. Pakistan's deportation of Afghan refugees during winter season has been widely criticised for inadequate proper support systems, leaving vulnerable people at risk.

Last month, refugees, who had recently returned to Afghanistan and are now residing in designated camps, urged the ruling Taliban regime to provide them shelter, employment opportunities and access to necessary supplies as the winter season was approaching.

"We ask the Islamic Emirate to pay attention to our situation. We are sick and cannot work in this cold. We need help," Afghanistan-based Tolo News quoted one Afghan returnee, Aynuddin, as saying.

Khan Mohammad and Mohammad Awaz, who have returned to Afghanistan from Pakistan after 40 years, have expressed hope that the Taliban will help them get through the winter and added, "After that, we will try to rebuild our lives."

Mohammad Awaz said, "I have 10 children, and I’m worried they’ll fall ill this winter. We ask the Islamic Emirate to provide us with facilities."

Analysts have stated that the government and aid organisations should continue supporting the Afghan refugees who recently returned to their homes.

The appeal from returnees and analysts came as Afghan refugees have been forcibly deported from neighbouring nations in recent years. The Taliban has repeatedly promised that it will provide assistance to Afghan refugees and urged host nations to stop forced deportations.

