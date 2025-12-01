"Extensive discussions to strengthen trade ties": Indian envoy Vinay Mohan Kwatra holds talks with US counterpart Sergio Gor

Washington DC [US], December 25 : Ambassador of India to the United States, Vinay Mohan Kwatra, held talks with US Ambassador to India, Sergio Gor at Mar-a-Lago over strengthening the trade ties between the two nations.

In an X post, Kwatra stated that the ambassadors also discussed a bilateral partnership between New Delhi and Washington DC.

"Happy to connect with @USAmbIndia Sergio Gor in Mar-a-Lago. Extensive discussions on our shared goal to strength trade ties, as also his plans and priorities for our bilateral partnership as he prepares to assume his responsibility as the U.S Ambassador to India," the X post read.

The U.S. Embassy and Consulates in India will be closed from Wednesday, December 24, 2025, to Friday, December 26, 2025, in accordance with the Presidential Executive Order providing for the closure of executive departments and agencies of the federal government on these dates.… pic.twitter.com/5jUIEro5gK— U.S. Embassy India (@USAndIndia) December 23, 2025

{{{{twitter_post_id####}}}}

Earlier, in a post on X, Gor said, "It's always a pleasure to meet with India's Ambassador to the U.S. Vinay Mohan Kwatra. This was his first visit to Mar-a-Lago!"

Gor later extended his greetings on the occasion of Christmas and the New Year. He met US President Donald Trump on the occasion.

"Wishing everyone a very Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year!" Gor said in a post on X.

This came amid the ongoing trade talks between India and the US. India is close to finalising a trade deal with the US in the backdrop of tariffs levied on the import of Indian goods.

Meanwhile, amid Christmas festivities, the Embassy of the United States of America here in the national capital on Tuesday said that routine consular services will not be available from December 14-26 in accordance with the Presidential Executive Order that provided for the closure of executive departments and agencies of the federal government on these dates.

In a post on X on Tuesday, the Embassy said, "The US Embassy and Consulates in India will be closed from Wednesday, December 24, 2025, to Friday, December 26, 2025, in accordance with the Presidential Executive Order providing for the closure of executive departments and agencies of the federal government on these dates. Routine consular services will not be available during these dates."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor