External Affairs Minister Jaishankar congratulates Albania on Liberation day

New Delhi [India], November 30 : External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar congratulated Albania on its Liberation Day.

The Minister shared his greetings in a post on X, writing, "Congratulate FM @IgliHasani and the Government and people of Albania on their Liberation Day."

He expressed confidence that the new Indian resident mission in Tirana will further deepen bilateral cooperation

Recently, India and Albania held their Bilateral Consultations in Tirana on October 31. In a post on X, the Ministry of External Affairs said, "Both sides discussed the entire spectrum of bilateral relations and exchanged views on regional and international issues of mutual interest. India opened its resident Mission in Albania in August 2024."

During the Consultations, both sides undertook a comprehensive review of bilateral, regional, and international issues. The discussions covered political relations, trade, cultural relations, and people-to-people contacts, along with cooperation in the international arena. Both sides also exchanged views on regional and global issues of mutual interest.

India and Albania established diplomatic relations in 1956. Currently, bilateral relations are characterized by their positive, amicable, and future-oriented nature. Additionally, both nations engage in cooperative endeavours within various multilateral forums.

Bilateral trade has been on the rise over the past five years, with key trade items including petroleum products, engineering goods, drugs and pharmaceuticals, iron and steel, plastering materials, lime, and cement, among others.

The two countries also engage in cultural exchange programs, the ITEC scholarship program for Albania, and the celebration of International Yoga Day, among various other exchanges.

Recent high-level interactions between the two countries include External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar meeting Albanian Foreign Minister Igli Hasani on the sidelines of the Raisina Dialogue in New Delhi on February 22, 2024, and the participation of Albania Tole, Deputy Minister of Education and Sports of Albania, in the Voice of the Global South Summit held on November 14, 2023.

