External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar congratulates Zambia on their Independence Day

New Delhi [India], October 24 : External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday extended greetings to Zambia on its Independence Day and affirmed the commitment to strengthening the time-tested partnership between New Delhi and Lusaka.

In a post on X, he said, "Warm felicitations to FM Mulambo Haimbe, the Government and the people of Zambia on the occasion of their Independence. Committed to strengthening our time-tested partnership."

Warm felicitations to FM Mulambo Haimbe, the Government and the people of Zambia on the occasion of their Independence. Committed to strengthening our time-tested partnership.@ZambiaMFAIC 🇮🇳 🇿🇲 pic.twitter.com/G1RksmjaRr — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) October 24, 2025

India and Zambia have maintained warm and historically significant relations.

Last year, Zambia Foreign Minister Mulambo Haimbe and Union Minister of State (MoS) for External Affairs, Kirti Vardhan Singh, co-chaired the 6th Session of Zambia-India Joint Permanent Commission, according to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

Both leaders expressed appreciation for the growing momentum in bilateral relationships and reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthening bilateral ties for the benefit of the people of both countries.

The two leaders expressed satisfaction with the continued exchange of visits and underlined the importance of regular exchange at the political and official levels, including interactions within multilateral and plurilateral fora, including the UN, according to MEA.

The vibrant Indian community in Zambia, which includes around 25,000 persons of Indian origin (PIOs) and overseas citizens of India (OCIs), has been a cornerstone of this relationship.

Many of these individuals, particularly those with roots in Gujarat, have been instrumental in Zambia's economic growth, contributing significantly to sectors such as trade, industry, pharmaceuticals, mining, and agriculture. Indian professionals and enterprises continue to play an expanding role, underscoring the deep economic and cultural ties between the two nations.

The political relationship between India and Zambia is rooted in shared historical experiences and mutual respect. Zambian leaders like Kenneth Kaunda drew inspiration from Mahatma Gandhi during their freedom struggle, and Gandhi's philosophy continues to resonate in Zambia today.

Over the decades, successive Zambian governments have valued India as a reliable and steadfast partner. This enduring relationship is characterised by a spirit of partnership aimed at achieving mutual benefit and growth.

