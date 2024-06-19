Extreme heat hits Iraq as temperature exceeds 50 degrees Celsius

Baghdad, June 19 A heatwave is hitting Iraq as several provinces witnessed a temperature of 50 degrees Celsius, the Iraqi Meteorological Organisation and Seismology said in a statement.

The hottest temperature, 51 degrees Celsius, was recorded in Dhi Qar province, while the provinces of Maysan, Basra, and Muthanna recorded 50 degrees Celsius, according to the statement on Tuesday.

Earlier, the organisation warned on its official Facebook page against direct exposure to the sun and recommended that people stay home during peak heat times, Xinhua news agency reported.

Iraq regularly witnesses a scorching summer with temperatures exceeding 50 degrees Celsius, prompting the government to sometimes grant holidays to its institutions.

