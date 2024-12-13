"Extremely wide-ranging and productive": Jaishankar on 15th India-UAE Joint Commission Meeting

New Delhi [India], December 13 : External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar and UAE Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan co-chaired the 15th India-UAE Joint Commission Meeting (JCM) in New Delhi, where they discussed various aspects of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between the two nations.

The discussions encompassed economic and commercial ties, defence cooperation, energy security, cultural and heritage linkages, and people-to-people connections.

The two leaders also witnessed the exchange of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on the Polar Research Collaboration. In addition, they also held talks on developments in West Asia, the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC), the I2U2 initiative and shared perspectives on key global issues.

In a post on X, Jaishankar stated, "Co-chaired an extremely wide-ranging and productive 15th India-UAE JCM along with DPM & FM @ABZayed of UAE today in New Delhi. The discussions covered various facets of our Comprehensive Strategic Partnership including economic & commercial relations, energy security, defence cooperation, people-to-people ties, cultural & heritage linkages and promoting the stability, security & prosperity of both our regions."

"Also Witnessed exchange of MoU on the Polar Research Collaboration. And shared perspectives on developments in West Asia, our partnership in IMEC, I2U2 and our convergences on various global issues," he added.

In his opening remarks at the 15th India-UAE Joint Commission Meeting in Delhi on Friday, Jaishankar said that the two nations have a common interest in preserving and promoting the stability, security and prosperity of our regions. He stressed that enhancing defence and security cooperation between the two nations will contribute to this common goal.

He called JCM an important mechanism for two nations to discuss the entire gamut of growing bilateral ties. He said that the comprehensive strategic partnership led by PM Narendra Modi and UAE President Sheikh Mohammad bin Zayed Al Nahyan is a "model relationship."

Jaishankar said, "UAE is among the top sources of investments for India. We also recognize the growing Indian investments in UAE leveraging its strategic location as a trade hub for the Middle East, Europe and Africa. Our energy cooperation has further Consolidated with several oil long-term oil and gas contracts signed recently. I'm glad we are expanding our horizons by exploring cooperation in renewables and nuclear energy as well. India and the UAE have a common interest in preserving and promoting the stability, security and prosperity of our regions. Enhancing our defence and security cooperation will contribute to this common goal."

"Our bilateral military exercises enhance our camaraderie and synergy between our Armed Forces. India is committed to scaling up these engagements for Mutual benefit. We also work across a range of UN and multilateral and plurilateral platforms including BRICS, I2U2 and IMEC. I look forward to intensifying our joint efforts in that direction. Your Highness, people-to-people relations form the bedrock of our relationship India is a home away from home to over 3.9 million Indians I take this opportunity to thank the leadership of your country for ensuring the well-being and welfare," he added.

Extending a warm welcome to UAE's Minister of Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan for the JCM in Delhi, Jaishankar said, "Your Highness it is indeed a great pleasure to receive you here in New Delhi, the JCM has been an important mechanism for our two countries to discuss the entire gamut of our diverse and growing bilateral partnership. I see that most of the bilateral institutional mechanisms have actually already met this year. I think that should make our job today a little bit easier. Our comprehensive strategic partnership led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and His Highness Sheikh Mohammad bin Zayed Al Nahyan is today a model relationship."

He noted that the exchange of five visits between leaders of two nations in the past 18 months showcases their commitment to the bilateral ties. He expressed commitment to enhance the frequency of high level visits and capitalising on the momentum generated by them.

"The exchange of five visits between our leaders in the last 18 months is a testament to their commitment to the relationship indeed to the relationship itself. The recent visit of the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Khaled bin Mohamed Al Nahyan was another significant milestone in our friendship and underscores our generational continuity. We are committed to enhancing the frequency of high-level visits and capitalizing on the momentum generated by them," Jaishankar said.

Jaishankar said that the trade between the two nations has increased since the implementation of the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) in 2022.

Highlighting the rise in trade between the two nations, he said, "Our bilateral economic and commercial ties are not only very strong but increasingly diversified and deep. Since the entry into force of the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) in May 2022, our trade has steadily grown and it has now reached a level of USD 85 billion. The success of CEPA has spurred new initiatives like the Bharat Maat, the virtual trade Corridor, and the Maitri interface, all of which will provide a further fillip to our trade and help us achieve the non-oil trade target of 100 billion in the coming years. The smooth implementation of the Rupee Dirham agreement for settlement of cross border transactions will also contribute towards this objective."

Jaishankar also talked about the establishment of India's educational institutions in the UAE, including IIT Delhi, and IIM Ahmedabad. He also recalled inaugurating the first international campus of the Symbiosis University in Dubai.

In his opening remarks, Nahyan said that the "enduring relationship" between the two nations continues to thrive under the guidance of UAE's President Mohamad bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He said, "Today our gathering is an opportunity to build on the significant achievements we have jointly realized. and to propel our partnership to even more dynamic horizons. At the heart of this collaboration here is the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement, a landmark agreement that has energized bilateral trade and even trade record, breaking levels. We remain confident that this agreement, alongside our growing portfolio of the Joint Investment Economic Initiative".

He noted that the shared reforms will make the play for deeper integration and greater prosperity for both of the nations.

"Our focus is on the fostering of cooperation in the area of cultural significance and technological importance, exploring the opportunity in the transformative field, such as nuclear energy and space", he said.

He brought to attention the partnership of the two countries at the international level. "With the support of the leadership in both our countries, our partnership continues to continue extending itself, reaching out the bilateral engagement to the multilateral platforms, such as the BRICS, G20".

Nahyan noted that the I2U2 initiative exemplifies the joint commitment for contributing meaningfully to regional and global progress".

