F-16 training centre for Ukrainian pilots opens in Romania

Kiev, Nov 14 A European F-16 Training Center (EFTC), where Ukrainian pilots will learn how to fly the fighter jets, has opened in Romania.

The EFTC, situated at the airbase in Fetesti in southeastern Romania, is set to become an international training hub for F-16 jet pilots, reports Xinhua news agency.

The facility will provide training for F-16 pilots from Romania and its partner countries, including Ukraine.

The training for Ukrainian pilots will last for about six months.

According to Ukraine's public broadcaster Suspilne, the Netherlands will supply between 12 and 18 F-16 aircraft to the EFTC facility.

Ukrainian pilots started simulator training on F-16 jets in August.

