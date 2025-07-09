F-35s lands in Philippines as US, allies push back against China's aggression in Indo-Pacific

Manila [Philippines], July 9 : The Philippines is rapidly emerging as a key frontline state in the growing US-China rivalry in the Indo-Pacific, as Washington continues to deploy advanced military assets to the archipelago, which lies within the strategic "first island chain" a line of defence that includes Taiwan, Japan, and the Philippines, critical to US interests in the region, as reported by The Eurasian Times.

Following the recent port visit of the nuclear-powered US aircraft carrier USS George Washington to Manila, the United States deployed its fifth-generation stealth fighter, the F-35, to the Philippines for the first time. The fighter jets arrived at Clark Air Base to participate in the joint US-Philippines air exercise "Cope Thunder 25-2", which runs from July 7 to July 18.

Over 2,500 personnel, including 2,301 from the Philippine Air Force (PAF) and 225 from the US Pacific Air Forces, are involved in the drills. The PAF has also deployed a range of aircraft, including FA-50 fighters, A-29B Super Tucanos, and multiple helicopter models.

According to a statement from the Pacific Air Forces, the exercise aims to enhance interoperability between the two countries' air forces and strengthen bilateral defence ties. Lieutenant Colonel Bryan Mussler, commander of the US 421st Fighter Squadron, emphasised that a "free and open Indo-Pacific" must not be taken for granted, and the drills are intended to deter potential aggression.

The deployment also marked the first time the PAF has flown alongside US F-35s, symbolising a significant leap in defence cooperation. In April this year, during the earlier phase of Cope Thunder 25-1, the PAF's FA-50s conducted joint drills with US F-16s.

On the first day of the current exercises, FA-50 and F-35 jets conducted coordinated sorties within the Philippines' Exclusive Economic Zone, reinforcing the country's growing strategic role in regional security dynamics.

The deployment of F-35s reflects the deepening security alliance under the Enhanced Defence Cooperation Agreement (EDCA), which allows US forces to operate from nine designated Philippine military bases. The agreement was expanded in 2023, despite strong opposition from China.

Manila is considered a critical player in the defence of Taiwan due to its geographical proximity across the Luzon Strait and the Bashi Channel, strategic maritime chokepoints that China could use in the event of an invasion. Earlier this year, the Philippine military chief warned that the country would "inevitably" be drawn into a conflict over Taiwan if one were to erupt.

The US has consistently increased its military footprint in the Philippines. In 2023, F-22 Raptors flew alongside PAF fighters. In April 2025, the US deployed its advanced NMESIS anti-ship system and approved a $5.58 billion deal to sell F-16s and precision munitions to the Philippines. Last year, the Typhon missile system was also deployed during exercises Balikatan and Salaknib.

In response, China has voiced serious concerns and even conducted an intercontinental ballistic missile test in the Pacific, highlighting its unease with the growing US presence in the region.

The strengthening US-Philippines defence partnership, including the latest F-35 drills, is expected to heighten further tensions with Beijing, which continues to accuse Washington of destabilising the Indo-Pacific, The Eurasian Times reported.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor