Facebook turns down Pakistan govt's request to remove URLs related to Ahmadiyyas for 'blasphemy'

Pakistan Telecast Authority (PTA) has reportedly requested Facebook to remove over 700 URLs related to the Ahmadiyya community for "blasphemy".

The PTA's request was made on the grounds that Ahmadiyyas propagate their faith under the guise of Islam by portraying themselves as Muslims and deliberately outraging the Muslim community sentiments.

However, the request was turned down by Facebook for its violation of Pakistan's commitments to the international community.

The social media platform apparently informed that in view of its commitments to the international community and as Islamabad is also a signatory to 'Conventions on International Human Rights', removal of URLs would be contradictory to the country's commitment to the international community.

Notably, the Ahmadiyya Muslims in Pakistan are not only treated like pariahs in their life but also desecrated, dug up, and humiliated after their death.

Over the years, Ahmadiyyas have become the most hated and humiliated Muslim sect in Pakistan. Thousands have been attacked by mobs and scores have fled the country. By law, they cannot call the azan, cannot use Islamic terms and titles, read Islamic texts for prayers, name their places of worship 'masjid' and greet people in the Islamic manner. All these are acts punishable with three years in jail and a fine.

( With inputs from ANI )

