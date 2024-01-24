Facilitation of African Union into G20 demonstrates India's leadership in world arena: UNGA President

New Delhi [India], January 24 : Lauding India for the facilitation of membership of the African Union into the intergovernmental G20 forum, visiting President of the United Nations General Assembly Dennis Francis said that it depicts New Delhi's leadership in the international arena.

He said that it also demonstrates India's long-standing commitment to assist and facilitate development in the Global South, adding that Africa is a region whose potential is yet to be fully realised.

"There is no doubt in anyone's mind that India's outreach to Africa, particularly in regard to its facilitation of the membership of the African Union in the G20, demonstrates India's leadership in the international arena. But more than that demonstrates its long-standing commitment to assist and facilitate development in the third world, in the global south. Africa is a region whose potential is yet to be fully realised," the UNGA President said in his press conference in the national capital today.

He noted that India has a "lot to share" with other developing countries, as he lauded New Delhi for achieving success in area of digitalization over the last 10 to 15 years.

Francis said, "In a world of digitalization, that is way below what can be considered satisfactory. So India has a lot to share with other developing countries; so much of its success and prowess have been achieved in the last 10 to 15 years. We're talking about digitalization. You have to talk about India's successes in digitalization...Others in the past have not engaged in outreach in quite the same way as India is doing now."

He underlined how India is willing to share, engage and facilitate Africa's engagement and its voice in global policy-making.

"India is willing to share and to engage and facilitate Africa's engagement and its voice in global policy-making as it relates to economic development and finance...and since this developing world is carrying an excessive burden of debt, many of these middle income countries in Africa are carrying a very heavy debt load," he said.

"I think it's a compliment to India's leadership and it's a strategic analysis that Africa should be given the opportunity to contribute to decision-making at the global level," the UNGA President added.

The African Union is a continental union consisting of 55 member states located on the continent of Africa. The move to include the African Union in the G20 grouping was proposed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in June last year.

PM Modi in his opening remarks at the 18th G20 Leaders' Summit, invited the African Union, represented by Chairperson Azali Assoumani, to take a seat at the table of G20 leaders as a permanent member.

Francis arrived in New Delhi on a five-day visit at the invitation of External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar.

The theme of his presidency of the 78th UNGA is 'Rebuilding trust and reigniting solidarity'.

On Monday, the UNGA president paid a 'solemn tribute' to the 'Father of the Nation' at his final resting place, Rajghat, in the national capital. India's permanent representative to the UN, Ruchira Kamboj, was also present as the UNGA president laid floral tributes at the Mahatma's memorial.

