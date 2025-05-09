Fact Check: Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir Arrested Amid Escalating Tensions With India?

Amid rising tensions between India and Pakistan, the political climate in Islamabad has been thrown into deeper uncertainty following unverified reports claiming that Pakistan Army Chief General Asim Munir has been arrested. While there has been no official confirmation from either the Pakistan Army or the federal government, speculation is rife across social media platforms, fueling concerns of an internal power struggle within the country’s powerful military establishment.

Adding to the intrigue, unconfirmed sources suggest that a faction within the Pakistan Army — comprising senior and mid-ranking officers, including colonels, majors, and captains — has issued a strongly worded letter demanding General Munir’s immediate resignation. The letter reportedly accuses the army chief of politicizing the military, undermining democratic processes, suppressing press freedoms, and contributing to the country's deepening political and economic crises.

In parallel, reports have emerged that Lt. General Sahir Shamshad Mirza is being considered as a possible replacement, though no formal announcement has been made. The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the official media wing of the Pakistan Armed Forces, has yet to release a statement addressing the swirling rumors or the alleged letter.