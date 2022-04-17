Factory outlets adversely affected due to ongoing crisis in Afghanistan

Post the Taliban regime in Afghanistan, an acute economical crisis resulting in a market crisis has hit the factories of the country much to the worry of the factory owners, reported TOLO news.

Reportedly, out of 5000 active factories about 2,000 of them have stopped operating. Shortage of raw materials and banking issues have caused factory holders to pause their activities since they are unable to pay their employees.

The Afghanistan Chamber of Industry and Mines has stated, that owing to the construction of certain factories on rented land there have been serious economic challenges as well, as per Tolo news.

Banafsha Ahmadi, a female factory owner who invested two million Afs into her spice-producing factory, was compelled to shut it down since the demands had dropped dramatically. She said, "The changes caused a reduction in the people's economy. We couldn't pay the salaries of our employees. This is due to the lack of a market."

ACIM representative Mohammad Karim appealed to the Ministry of Economy to facilitate long-term economic projects for the betterment of the country, as reported by TOLO news.

"The women started their trade activities. We hope the government supports them and paves the ground for economic development in the country," Karim cited.

