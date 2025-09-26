Factually incorrect, entirely baseless: India slams NATO chief's comments

New Delhi, Sep 26 India on Friday reacted strongly to NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte's comments about Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaking with Russian President Vladimir Putin on the issue of tariffs imposed by the United States, terming the statement as "factually incorrect" and "entirely baseless".

"We have seen the statement by NATO Secretary-General Mr. Mark Rutte regarding a purported phone conversation between Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi and President Vladimir Putin of Russia. This statement is factually incorrect and entirely baseless. At no point has Prime Minister Modi spoken with President Putin in the manner suggested. No such conversation has taken place," said Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal during a weekly media briefing in New Delhi on Friday.

"We expect the leadership of an important and esteemed institution like NATO to exercise greater responsibility and accuracy in public statements. Speculative or careless remarks that misrepresent the Prime Minister’s engagements or suggest conversations that never occurred are unacceptable," he added.

Rutte, while speaking to CNN journalist Christiane Amanpour on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly summit in New York, had claimed that the tariffs imposed by US President Donald Trump on India over Russian oil imports are having a major impact on Moscow.

The former Prime Minister of the Netherlands mentioned that amid the US move of imposing 50 per cent tariffs on India, Prime Minister Modi had reached out to Putin to seek clarity on his Ukraine strategy.

"This (tariff) immediately impacts Russia because that means Delhi is now on the phone with Vladimir Putin in Moscow, and Narendra Modi is asking him, 'I support you, but could you explain to me your strategy because I have now been hit by these 50 per cent tariffs by the United States'," Rutte told Amanpour.

Slamming the NATO chief's comments, the MEA on Friday reiterated that India would continue to take decisions independently on energy.

"As previously stated, India's energy imports are meant to ensure predictable and affordable energy costs to the Indian consumer. India will continue taking all necessary measures to safeguard its national interests and economic security," said Jaiswal.

India has previously cautioned the NATO chief against any 'double standards' on sanctioning countries trading with Russia.

In July, Rutte, during his visit to Washington, had stated that China, India and Brazil could face severe economic sanctions if they continue doing business with Russia.

"We have seen reports on the subject and are closely following the developments. Let me reiterate that securing the energy needs of our people is understandably an overriding priority for us. In this endeavour, we are guided by what is available in the markets and also by prevailing global circumstances. We would particularly caution against any double standards on the matter," Jaiswal had said during a regular media briefing on July 17.

