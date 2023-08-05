Fahad Al Hammadi strikes gold as UAE continues winning streak at MMAF Youth World Championships

Abu Dhabi [UAE], August 5 : The UAE National Team continued its winning streak at the ongoing IMMAF Youth World Championships, securing one more gold on Friday, bringing its overall medal count to 12, including 4 gold, 4 silver and 4 bronze.

The competitions for the Youth A, 16-17 years old, took place at the Mubadala Arena in Zayed Sports City, where, in a thrilling match, Fahad Al Hammadi defeated Italy’s Damiano Grillo to secure first place in the 70.3 KG division.

The championship, held under the patronage of Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, is organized by the International Mixed Martial Arts Federation and hosted by the UAE Jiu-Jitsu and Mixed Martial Arts Federation. The championship is set to continue until tomorrow, Saturday.

Mohammed Al Hosani, a member of the MMA Committee of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu and MMA Federation, lauded the National Team for their exceptional performance and attributed it to the generous support and guidance of the wise leadership, as well as the tireless efforts of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu and Mixed Martial Arts Federation.

He said, “The evaluation and selection process for the UAE national team players spanned a full year between the 3rd and 4th editions of the IMMAF Youth World Championships. During this time, five MMA local tournaments were organized, with one of the primary goals being evaluation and selection. Subsequently, rigorous preparation and a preparatory training camp were conducted for a month prior to the championship to enhance the players' focus. We are delighted to see that the meticulous preparation, selection, and training processes have borne the desired results.”

Al Hosani also congratulated Fahad Al Hammadi for securing the gold medal. “The whole nation is proud of him. His remarkable achievement brings pride to us and serves as an inspiration to aspiring athletes in the country. Such successes showcase the talent and dedication of the athletes and highlight the promising future of MMA in the UAE, in the region, and beyond.”

Davron Juraev, President of the Tajikistan MMA Federation, noted that the championship has been improving each year. “Tajikistan is participating here in Abu Dhabi for the second year, and we have around 30 athletes. The level of competition, organization, and athletes this year are significantly different. Everyone has become much stronger, and I’m thrilled that we have more countries participating than the previous year, making the competition even more robust and exciting,” he said.

“The championship overall is truly amazing. As the famous phrase goes, ‘Sports unite.’ Indeed, it works here because the atmosphere of the competition arena in Abu Dhabi is grandiose. We can see more than 45 countries participating, making it an international and huge event. It’s very pleasing to see the support from the sports authorities and the government of Abu Dhabi,” he added. (ANI/WAM)

