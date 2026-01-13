Failure to implement agreement sparks growing public anger in PoJK

Muzaffarabad [Pakistan], January 13 : Public frustration in Pakistan-occupied Jammu & Kashmir (PoJK) deepens over the government's failure to implement the agreement signed earlier with the Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC).

Protest leaders and residents warn that patience is running out as authorities continue to ignore commitments while governance failures intensify daily hardships.

During a protest gathering in Muzaffarabad, JAAC Core Member Shaukat Nawaz Mir criticized the authorities for allegedly targeting youth and using force instead of resolving grievances. He said young protesters were shot, tortured and victimised, yet the movement chose to remain peaceful to maintain credibility and public strength.

"Our youth were targeted across the region, but the Joint Action Committee showed patience. The people are aware and disciplined, and that discipline is already half of our success," Mir stated, urging demonstrators to continue their struggle in an organised manner.

Recalling the agreement reached on October 4 and 5 between the Government of Pakistan, the PoJK administration and the JAAC, Mir said the deal validated the mandate of the movement and symbolised recognition of the people's demands. However, he expressed concern that despite written commitments, authorities had failed to translate promises into action.

Amid the political discontent, daily life in PoJK continues to suffer due to prolonged electricity outages. Rural residents have taken to the streets, blocking highways and protesting against the Electricity Department. Locals complain that there is no fixed power schedule and frequent shutdowns are severely impacting households and businesses.

"In the morning during breakfast time the electricity goes. In the evening when people return home, there is no power. Even during peak business hours, electricity is cut. How are people supposed to work like this?" a shopkeeper said.

With both political assurances unfulfilled and essential services collapsing, anger is steadily rising among youth, traders and general residents. Protesters warn that continued neglect could push the region toward broader unrest and intensify anti-government mobilisation.

