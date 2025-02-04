Fallen Israeli Police officer's belongings found in Jenin

Tel Aviv [Israel], February 4 (ANI/TPS): As an ongoing counterterror raid in Jenin reached the end of its second week, Israeli soldiers found the personal belongings of a Border Police officer killed in the Jenin refugee camp one year ago, the Border Police said.

The Border Police said troops found a wallet, cell phone, ID card and driver's license belonging to 19-year-old Sgt. Shay Germay of Karmiel.

Germany was killed and three other Border Police officers were injured when an improvised explosive device buried in a road was detonated as their vehicle passed by.

Germay's family was notified of the discovery and the items will be returned. The Border Police added that the building where the belongings were found is expected to be demolished.

The army's Jenin raid, dubbed "Operation Iron Wall," launched on January 21, comes on the heels of the Palestinian Authority's failed crackdown in the Jenin refugee camp. Raids expanded to Tulkarem and Tubas.

More than 50 terrorists have been killed and over 100 more arrested. Troops have seized weapons and uncovered a bomb-making laboratory.

Since the October 7 attacks, Israeli forces have arrested 6,000 wanted Palestinians in counterterror operations in Judea and Samaria. Around 40 percent were affiliated with Hamas. (ANI/TPS)

